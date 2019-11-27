Hamas cancels Friday's 'march of return' on Gaza border for third week

Hamas announced Wednesday that it was canceling Friday's "march of return" demonstration on the Israeli – Gaza border fence in what is viewed as a progression in mutual understandings reached between Israel and the terror group.

This will be the third week that demonstrations are called off.

This week's protests were intended to mark the anniversary of the UN resolution on the establishment of the state of Israel.

The announcement was made on behalf of all the Palestinian Gaza factions but Hamas is thought to be behind the decision.

Israeli authorities Wednesday notified Gaza's fisherman that all boats were now allowed to extend their fishing area to up to 15 nautical miles from shore after only certain vessels were given the permission to sail that far until now.

Earlier this week, Qatari deputy envoy Khaled al-Hardan arrived in Gaza for a visit during which his government announced the monthly stipends of $100 to families in need, will be distributed.





Ynet has learned that al- Hardan traveled between the Strip and Israel for meetings with Israeli security officials. A source estimates these talks included agreements Israel and Hamas can reach to promote a long-term understanding.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett met with UN special envoy to the Mideast Nickolay Mladenov. The two discussed the security situation with an emphasis on the northern part of the enclave.

Following Hamas's cancelation of demonstrations last week, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Kamil Abu-Rukun, posted a message in Arabic on his Twitter account, directed at the residents of Gaza.

He said Israel was adhering to the understandings reached with Egypt and others, to promote a long-term agreement for the benefit of the civilian population in the Strip and the safe return of Israeli MIAs and civilians held there.