U.S. expresses 'serious concerns' about Jerusalem clashes, evictions of Palestinians

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed "serious concerns" to his Israeli counterpart about violent clashes in Jerusalem sparked by planned evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, the White House said in a statement.
Sullivan in a phone call with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat "encouraged the Israeli government to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations."
New confrontations broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police in parts of East Jerusalem on Sunday, including in Sheikh Jarrah and outside the walled Old City, as well as in Haifa, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in northern Israel at the height of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.