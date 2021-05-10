U.S. expresses 'serious concerns' about Jerusalem clashes, evictions of Palestinians

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed "serious concerns" to his Israeli counterpart about violent clashes in Jerusalem sparked by planned evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, the White House said in a statement.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed "serious concerns" to his Israeli counterpart about violent clashes in Jerusalem sparked by planned evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, the White House said in a statement.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed "serious concerns" to his Israeli counterpart about violent clashes in Jerusalem sparked by planned evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan in a phone call with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat "encouraged the Israeli government to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations."

Sullivan in a phone call with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat "encouraged the Israeli government to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations."

Sullivan in a phone call with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat "encouraged the Israeli government to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations."