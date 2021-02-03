Myanmar charges Suu Kyi, giving legal basis to detain her

Police leveled their first formal charge against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, her allies said Wednesday, accusing the ousted leader of possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies and giving the military authorities who staged a coup a legal reason to detain her for two weeks.

