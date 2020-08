An IDF soldier was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Abu Hadir in the Shuafat neighborhood in East Jerusalem about ten days ago.

An IDF soldier was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Abu Hadir in the Shuafat neighborhood in East Jerusalem about ten days ago.

