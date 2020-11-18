Pomeo meets with Netanyahu, Bahraini FM during farewell Mideast trip

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign minister of Bahrain in what appears to be a farewell trip to the region by the American official.

Pompeo arrived in Israel on Wednesday afternoon for the last visit as the chief diplomat of the U.S. President Donald Trump administration, considered by some to be pro-Israeli.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani ( Photo: AFP )

Upon arrival, Pompeo held a press conference with Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who arrived hours earlier where he was to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi as well as the prime minister himself.

Bahrain is one of several Arab states that have agreed under U.S.-brokered pacts to normalize relations with the Jewish state, which the Palestinians have decried as a "betrayal".

During the press conference Pompeo praised the normalization deals between the two countries, which he said have been welcomed around the world and leave Iran "more isolated than ever".

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ( Photo: AFP )

Bahrain's foreign minister began his speech by urging both Israelis and Palestinians to come to a negotiating table in order to find a solution to the years' long conflict, in what appears to be an attempt to contain the anger of the Palestinian Authority.