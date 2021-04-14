Iran supreme leader: Vienna offers 'not worth looking at'

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers being made at talks in Vienna aimed at saving Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. He escribed them as "not worth looking at" after an attack on an atomic site in his country.
The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in the Islamic Republic, come as informal talks in Vienna continue ahead of a planned formal round of negotiations.
The talks already have been thrown into disarray by a weekend attack on Iran's main nuclear enrichment site suspected to have been carried out by Israel. Tehran retaliated by announcing it would enrich uranium up to 60%.