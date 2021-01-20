The Latest: Trump arrives in Florida, presidency ending

President Donald Trump has arrived in Florida after leaving the White House for the final time as president.
Trump said farewell to Washington early Wednesday, leaving before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Trump's plane flew low along the coast as Biden's inauguration played on TV on Fox News Channel.
Trump's family was on the plane with him. He spent some of the flight meeting with flight staff, who went up to say goodbye.
Trump has hinted about a comeback despite a legacy of chaos, tumult and bitter divisions in the country he led for four years.