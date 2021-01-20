The Latest: Trump arrives in Florida, presidency ending

President Donald Trump has arrived in Florida after leaving the White House for the final time as president.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Florida after leaving the White House for the final time as president.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Florida after leaving the White House for the final time as president.

Trump's plane flew low along the coast as Biden's inauguration played on TV on Fox News Channel.

Trump's plane flew low along the coast as Biden's inauguration played on TV on Fox News Channel.

Trump's plane flew low along the coast as Biden's inauguration played on TV on Fox News Channel.