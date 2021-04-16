Sudan denies Israel-bound delegation

Sudan's Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan denied Friday night recent reports of a planned visit of a diplomatic delegation to Israel.
In an interview with Saudi-owned news network Al-Arabiya he said that "an Israeli delegation has visited Sudan once and we did not offer to visit Israel. We have tight security-intelligence cooperation with Washington, and the new administration has not changed the policy of the previous administration."
Earlier in the month, Khartoum repealed a long-standing law that prohibited any ties with the Jewish state.
Both nations moved to normalize ties last year in an agreement brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.