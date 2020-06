Syrian air defenses intercepted an unknown drone attack in the airspace of the Syrian city of Jableh on the Mediterranean coast, state media said on Monday.

Syrian air defenses intercepted an unknown drone attack in the airspace of the Syrian city of Jableh on the Mediterranean coast, state media said on Monday.

Syrian air defenses intercepted an unknown drone attack in the airspace of the Syrian city of Jableh on the Mediterranean coast, state media said on Monday.