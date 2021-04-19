Police arrests five people during the riot in Jerusalem

Police said five suspects were arrested during the riots at the Nablus gate in Jerusalem. The suspects were arrested for throwing stones, attacking police officers and firing fireworks.
"Large forces were deployed Sunday night ahead of the evening prayer of the month of Ramadan, in which thousands of worshipers took part. After it ended without incident and the worshipers dispersed to their home for the fast-breaking meal, hundreds of young people began to disturb the order near the Nablus Gate and Zedekiah's Cave."