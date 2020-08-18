UN-backed court to deliver verdicts in Hariri assassination

A UN-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is delivering verdicts Tuesday in the trial in absentia of four members of the Hezbollah militant group who are accused of involvement in the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Guilty verdicts could compound tensions in the tiny country. Hariri was Lebanon's most prominent Sunni politician at the time of his Feb. 14, 2005, assassination, while the Iran-backed Hezbollah is a Shiite Muslim group.

