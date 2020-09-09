Progress in resolving Gulf Arab rift could come within weeks, U.S. official says

There could be some progress within weeks in resolving a three-year-long rift between Gulf Arab states, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, citing signs of "flexibility" in negotiations.
David Schenker, the department's top diplomat for the Middle East, was quick to urge caution however, because there hasn't been any fundamental shift in talks that would quickly lead to a resolution.
The dispute dates from 2017 when the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a boycott on Qatar, severing diplomatic and transport ties and accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denies allegations of supporting terrorism.