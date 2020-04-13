U.S. Supreme Court to hear cases by teleconference including major one involving Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court, changing its practices due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced on Monday that it will hear arguments by teleconference in May - a highly unusual step - in cases including a closely watched dispute over whether President Donald Trump's tax and financial records should be disclosed.
The court also will hear arguments by teleconference in a case over the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state's popular vote.
The justices and the lawyers arguing the cases will all participate remotely, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.