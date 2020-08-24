Republicans renominate Trump at scaled-back convention in North Carolina

Republicans formally backed President Donald Trump's re-election on the first of four days of a scaled-back convention meant to highlight his pre-pandemic record and sow doubts about Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Trump formally secured the votes he will need to claim the party's renomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, where party members are meeting amid a coronavirus pandemic.

