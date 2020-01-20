PM praises Colombia for adopting U.S. list of terror groups, which includes Hamas and Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised the country of Colombia for adopting the United States list of terrorist organizations, which includes the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Lebanese Hezbollah.
"I commend the countries that today joined Israel and the U.S. in our struggle against global terrorism. This is an important step. I call on additional countries to join this move," said Netanyahu.
Earlier, another Latin-American country, Honduras, officially designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
First published: 22:08 , 01.20.20