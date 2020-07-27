Trump's national security adviser has coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus -- making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus -- making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus -- making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

That's according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it by name.

That's according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it by name.

That's according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it by name.