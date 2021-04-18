Two quakes rattle Taiwan, no reports of damage

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake quickly followed by another at 6.2 struck eastern Taiwan on Sunday, the island's weather bureau said, with no reports of damage.

The first quake, which shook buildings in the capital Taipei, had a depth of 15 km (nine miles) with its epicenter in Hualien county on Taiwan's sparsely populated and mountainous eastern coast, the bureau said.

