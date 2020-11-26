Top IDF bases underwater as rainy Tel Aviv hit by floods

The IDF said Thursday that heavy flooding caused damage to buildings and computer systems at the Kiriya Defense Ministry compound and the Glilot military base, which houses the Military Intelligence directorate in central Israel but did not affect the army's combat readiness.

Throughout the morning hours, various locations across the country were flooded, causing damage to houses, roads and streets.

Rescue workers evacuating people in Herzliya

The flooding caused damaged residential streets in central cities of Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Ramat Hasharon, Ra'anana, Herzliya and many others.

In Hod Hasharon, rescuers evacuated 40 children from a flooded kindergarten as well as several residential homes. Rescue teams reported houses, elevators and parking lots flooded and said they were operating in several locations simultaneously.

Rescue personnel in Hod Hasharon ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Two main roads in Tel Aviv – Namir Road and KKL Boulevard - were blocked by flood water.

The National Fire and Rescue Authority said personnel were called to 139 flooding incidents in homes, basements, underground car parks and vehicles. Most of the incidents took place in Hod Hasharon and Herzliya, where 52 civilians had to be rescued in the morning.

Tel Aviv's Namir Road flooded after heavy rainfall ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

In the Ramat Hasharon area, meteorologists measured 70 mm (2.7 inches) of rain from 8am, of which 68mm fell in just three hours.

Train stations in Herzliya and Ra'anana were closed due to heavy flooding around the tracks and inside the buildings.

The largest rainfall was measured at Kibbutz Negba in southern Israel, with 118mm (4.6 inches) since Wednesday, with more than 100 mm falling just since Thursday morning.

The water level for the Sea of Galilee rose by a staggering 2.5cm over the 24 hours, putting it at 209.955 meters below sea level.

Rainfall was expected to subside throughout Thursday evening, with local showers expected again on Friday alongside unseasonably low temperatures.