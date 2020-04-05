Travelers allowed entrance to Israel despite required quarantine in state-run facilities

Dozens of passengers arriving from the United States at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday were allowed to enter the country despite a regulation requiring any person arriving in Israel amid the coronavirus outbreak to enter a quarantine period at a state-run facility.
According to new health regulations that came into effect overnight Sunday, all arrivals from overseas were supposed to be taken to isolation compounds operated by Home Front Command.
However, the travelers were allowed entrance into the country after signing a form declaring they will stay in home-isolation for the next two weeks.