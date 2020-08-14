Israel sees 1,639 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

The Health Ministry reported Friday morning that 1,639 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 155 of them since midnight.
There are currently 23,489 active coronavirus carriers across the country, 371 patients are hospitalized in serious condition and 110 are on ventilators.
Eleven Israelis succumbed to complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, raising the nation's virus-related deaths to 651.
Health authorities conducted 27,919 coronavirus tests on Thursday with 6% of them yielding a positive result.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry called on the public to refrain from entering the northern town of Yarka, where there are many shopping centers, due to its high coronavirus infection rate. According to data, there are now 274 confirmed patients in the Druze town, 134 of whom were diagnosed in the last week.