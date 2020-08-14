Israel sees 1,639 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

The Health Ministry reported Friday morning that 1,639 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 155 of them since midnight.

There are currently 23,489 active coronavirus carriers across the country, 371 patients are hospitalized in serious condition and 110 are on ventilators.

