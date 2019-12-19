Turkey denies allowing Hamas to operate on Turkish soil

Turkey on Thursday denied accusations that a militant Palestinian group is using its territory to plan attacks against Israel.

The denial came following media reports that claimed that Turkey was turning a blind eye as commanders of the Hamas group were allegedly ordering attacks against Israel from Istanbul.

