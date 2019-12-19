Turkey denies allowing Hamas to operate on Turkish soil

Turkey on Thursday denied accusations that a militant Palestinian group is using its territory to plan attacks against Israel.
The denial came following media reports that claimed that Turkey was turning a blind eye as commanders of the Hamas group were allegedly ordering attacks against Israel from Istanbul.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected the report on its Twitter account.
"We firmly reject the accusation that the Turkish territory is being used for any act against Israel or any other country," the ministry said.
First published: 19:50 , 12.19.19