Israel shows drop in coronavirus testing positivity rate as five more die of COVID-19

The Health Ministry on Friday evening reported a drop in the positivity rate of coronavirus tests which now stands on 10.5%.

According to the ministry, five people have died since midnight bringing the fatality toll to 1,633.

