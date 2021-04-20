Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against unreasonable demands

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said on Tuesday the Vienna talks were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time-wasting.

"Abbas Araqchi ... assessed the current trend of the talks as going forward, despite the existing difficulties and challenges," Iranian state media reported.

