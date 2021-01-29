Report: France's Macron says any new nuclear talks with Iran to be 'strict'

French President Emmanuel Macron said any new negotiations on world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran would be very "strict" and should include Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya television reported on Friday.

It said Macron told a media briefing which included the Saudi-owned channel that a very short time remained to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon. Al Arabiya reported Macron's comments in Arabic.

The Islamic Republic began breaching the deal's limits on uranium enrichment activity in response to a U.S. withdrawal from the pact in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who then reimposed sweeping economic sanctions on Tehran.