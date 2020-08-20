Gaza stream overflows with sewage into Israeli territory

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Hanun stream, which flows from northern Gaza into Israel, was overflowed with sewage water in Israeli territory.

The Gaza sewage treatment plant has stopped working due to a power shortage, leading to the ecological crisis.

