Gaza man charged in 2010 killing of two IDF soldiers

A Palestinian from the Gaza Strip was indicted on Sunday in Be'er Sheva District Court over the killing of two IDF soldiers a decade ago.

Abdullah Daghmah, 38, was detained by the Shin Bet security service in July as he entered Israel from Gaza in order to donate bone marrow to his brother, who was to be hospitalized near Tel Aviv. He was at the time suspected of involvement in attacks on soldiers.

Staff Sgt. Ilan Sviatkovsky, left, and Maj. Eliraz Peretz

Daghmah was still permitted to donate the bone marrow, the local media reported.

During questioning, the Shin Bet said, it became clear that Daghmah was involved in the March 2010 attack at the Gaza border fence that killed Maj. Eliraz Peretz and Staff Sgt. Ilan Sviatkovsky. Two other soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The two soldiers died in exchange of fire after their Golani Brigade unit engaged several men who were spotted attempting to place explosives alongside the barrier.

Peretz was the son of Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz, who lost another son, 22-year-old Uriel, in Lebanon in 1988.

IDF troops at the scene of the 2010 attack ( Photo: Tsafrir Abayov )

According to the Shin Bet, the attack had first been planned by the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades terrorist organization in September 2008 and carried out 18 months later.

The Shin Bet said that the investigation revealed that in around July 2008, Daghmah agreed with another activist Adnan Abu Hani to the organization's proposal to carry out terrorist activity against Israel and to recruit more people for that purpose.

The indictment against Daghmah states that he initially refused to recruit activists for suicide operations against Israeli targets, claiming that they were "hard to find," but later agreed to carry out recruitment for shooting or bomb attacks against IDF forces.

Abdullah Daghmah

Daghmah and Abu Hani then allegedly recruited one of the perpetrators of the 2010 attack, Bassam Abu Degma, into the organization to carry out attacks against Israeli troops.

Abu Degma was killed in August 2010 while attempting to lay explosives along the fence between Gaza and Israel.

“The Shin Bet will continue to work tirelessly to maintain the security of Israeli citizens in the face of terrorism and bring to justice those involved in terrorist activity, even many years after the attack,” the security service said.

IDF tanks at the scene of the 2010 attack ( Photo: Tsafrir Abayov )

Daghmah's lawyer said that Israel had used the brother's illness to coerce his client into making a confession.

"The defendant went to Tel Hashomer Hospital with his brother after receiving permission from the Shin Bet to enter through the Erez crossing," attorney Mohammad Jabarin said.

"The Shin Bet then arrested him and the two were taken to Tel Hashomer Hospital. He was explicitly told that if he confessed to what they wanted, his brother would receive the medical treatment and surgery he needed. The confession was made under pressure."

The defense team has yet to receive all the investigation material from the case, Jabarin said.



