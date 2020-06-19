China publishes Beijing COVID-19 genome data, officials suggest a European strain

China has released genome sequencing data for the coronavirus responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing, with officials saying on Friday it identified a European strain based on preliminary studies.
China, which had been under pressure to make the data public sooner rather than later as COVID-19 cases mounted in the country's capital, said it had also submitted the data to the World Health Organization.
Details published on China's National Microbiology Data Center website revealed the genome data was based on three samples - two human and one environmental - collected on June 11.