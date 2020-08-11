Israel overtakes China with 85,000 coronavirus cases

Israel has overtaken China when it comes to the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, after surpassing 85,000 diagnoses since the start of the outbreak in the country, health officials said Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The Health Ministry reported that on Monday another 1,641 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,354. The number of active patients currently ill with the disease now stands at 24,714.

Coronavirus testing lab run by the Defense Ministry ( Photo: The Defense Ministry )

At least 22,833 tests had been carried out on Monday, putting the contagion rate at 7%, indicating a slight stabilization of the spread.

The ministry said that 381 patients are now in a serious condition, of which 110 are ventilated. Another seven people have died from coronavirus-related complications since midnight, bringing the overall death toll to 619.

Coronavirus testing lab ( Photo: AFP )

On Monday, health officials said Jerusalem still boasts the highest number of new coronavirus cases, with 1,708 diagnoses reported over the past week.

The capital city is followed by Bnei Brak with 730, the Haredi settlement of Modi'in Illit with 592, Ashdod with 334 and Tel Aviv with 301.