Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in "Jerry Maguire" to Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Twins," died Sunday, husband John Travolta said. She was 57.

Travolta said in an Instagram post Sunday that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

