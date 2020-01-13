Authorities: Kosher store shooters planned attack for months

The two people who fatally shot a police officer then killed three people at a kosher grocery in Jersey City planned an assault for some time and were equipped to cause greater destruction, authorities said Monday.
State and federal law enforcement officials revealed details about the months leading up to the shootings by David Anderson and Francine Graham, a couple who expressed hatred of Jews and law enforcement in notes left at the grocery shooting scene and in online posts.
"This was a senseless and cowardly act," U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
First published: 23:18 , 01.13.20