Iraqi leaders assure Americans' safety in call with Pompeo

Both Iraqi Prime Minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, and President Barham Salih, guaranteed the safety of American personnel and property on Tuesday in a telephone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the State Department said after protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

