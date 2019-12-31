Iraqi leaders assure Americans' safety in call with Pompeo

Both Iraqi Prime Minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, and President Barham Salih, guaranteed the safety of American personnel and property on Tuesday in a telephone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the State Department said after protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
"Both Abdul-Mahdi and President Salih assured the Secretary that they took seriously their responsibility for and would guarantee the safety and security of U.S. personnel and property," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
First published: 16:29 , 12.31.19