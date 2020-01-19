Iran may review cooperation with IAEA if EU pressure mounts

Iran will review its cooperation with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog over any "unjust" measures, Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani said after EU powers last week triggered a dispute mechanism under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal.

"We state openly that if the European powers, for any reason, adopt an unfair approach in using the dispute mechanism, we will seriously reconsider our cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," State TV quoted Larijani as saying.

