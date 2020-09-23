Deputy IDF Chief: army virus taskforce will struggle to handle current contagion rate

Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Wednesday that the military's coronavirus task force will struggle to track patients and break the chain of infections at the country's current contagion rate.

"The "Alon" Coronavirus Command Center, which we established in August, will become fully operational by November according to the plans, but alone, it won't be enough to solve the problem," Zamir told Ynet.

