In steady upward trend, Israel sees record daily virus cases yet again

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday evening that 3,563 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, breaking negative records set only in the last few days.
Health authorities conducted 44,542 coronavirus tests, with some 8% of them returning positive.
There are currently 31,263 active coronavirus carriers and 926 hospitalizations. More of half of the hospitalized patients, 478, are in serious condition, among them 143 patients on ventilators.
Ten more Israelis passed away due to complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's virus-related fatalities to 1,053.