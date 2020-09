Israel on Saturday evening surpassed 1,000 coronavirus fatalities after the Health Ministry reported 12 additional patients succumbed to the pathogen, putting the death toll at 1,007.

Israel on Saturday evening surpassed 1,000 coronavirus fatalities after the Health Ministry reported 12 additional patients succumbed to the pathogen, putting the death toll at 1,007.

Israel on Saturday evening surpassed 1,000 coronavirus fatalities after the Health Ministry reported 12 additional patients succumbed to the pathogen, putting the death toll at 1,007.

Also reported were 1,120 new coronavirus cases, raising the caseload to 128,768.

Also reported were 1,120 new coronavirus cases, raising the caseload to 128,768.

Also reported were 1,120 new coronavirus cases, raising the caseload to 128,768.