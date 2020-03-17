Modi'in neighborhood at risk of full closure due to coronavirus

A Neighborhood in Modi’in could be completely quarantined due to coronavirus





With a quarter of its residents in quarantine, the Avnei Chen neighborhood in Modi’in might be the first place in Israel to be completely closed off.

Efforts to disinfect Modi'in streets ( Photo: The Israel Fire and Rescue Services )

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said that the Ultra-Orthodox town Kiryat Ye'arim, near Jerusalem, may also be quarantined after six more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed there, bringing the total to 14 confirmed cases out of 1,500 residents in quarantine.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s said areas most affected by the coronavirus may have to be isolated for a period of time from the rest of the country in order to control the spread of the disease.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the Modi'in neighborhood is rising rapidly, with ten cases already confirmed, and 3,000 out of the 12 thousand residents of the city in quarantine under precautionary measures.

Modi’in’s Mayor, Haim Bibas, decided on Tuesday that despite concerns, he will hold off isolating the area completely for now, although the decision could change.

Bibas instructed special preparations to be put in place in the affected area, including an increased presence of the city’s police force and a decontamination of public spaces.

A playground in the city of Modi'in being disinfected ( Photo: The Israel Fire and Rescue Services )

The mayor also instructed residents to remain indoors, avoid public gatherings and refrain from any unnecessary contact with others.

On Tuesday the Modi’in municipality announced the Ministry of Health informed them that a student from the Drayeh Yehuda school in the neighborhood had been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus. As a result, the ministry announced that all 650 students and 70 staff members of the school are to quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days.

Students and staff members of two other schools in the neighborhood were also told to begin a period of quarantine after the two schools celebrated the Purim holiday together.

Worshipers at two synagogues in the neighborhood were also instructed to stay in quarantine.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the Modi’in municipality said, “we will continue to be in full contact with the Health Ministry along with other relevant factors to the situation in order to update our resident with the latest instructions, in the meantime, the municipality is working in order to ensure the well- being of those in quarantine.”