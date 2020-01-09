Lebanon's Hezbollah says working for government formation

The powerful Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah is working to remove obstacles to a deal on a new government which must be formed as soon as possible to avoid collapse, one of its top officials said on Thursday.
Lebanon has been without a functioning government since Saad al-Hariri quit as prime minister in October after protests against the political elite over corruption, leaving the country without a rescue plan as financial and economic crises deepen.
Senior Hezbollah official Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed said nobody including Hezbollah wanted "a government of confrontation" in Lebanon but one that could save the country.
"We are carrying a very important and exhausting role to reach an agreement as soon as possible to prevent this collapse," Sayyed said.
First published: 17:05 , 01.09.20