Blue & White ultimatum to Knesset speaker: Convene plenum on PM immunity or be ousted

Senior members of the Blue & White party have told Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein that he has until Monday to convene the plenum for a vote on establishing a committee to weigh Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for immunity from prosecution on charges of bribery, corruption and breach of trust - or they will vote him out of office.
Edelstein, who is also a senior member of the ruling Likud, has so far avoided convening the plenum that would expedite the process of granting or refusing immunity to Netanyahu.
First published: 14:53 , 01.16.20