Japan’s most famous fashion designer, Kenzo Takada, founder of the global Kenzo brand, died in the French capital on Sunday aged 81 after battle with coronavirus.

Tributes have poured in for Takada, the first Japanese designer to decamp to Paris and known especially for his signature floral prints.

