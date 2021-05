German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned on Tuesday rocket attacks on Israel, saying they must end immediately after Gaza's Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv in response to an Israeli airstrike.

