Israel is poorer, standard of living has fallen report says

Israel is poorer and its people's standard of living has fallen over the past year. This is according to a report by the National Insurance Institute.
The report specifies that since March 2020, a 7% increase in poverty has been noted, together with a significant 4.4% decrease in the standard of living in 2020.
The Report further states that the number of people living beneath the poverty line dropped slightly to 1,980,309, compared to more than 2 million in 2019 - due to the poverty line being defined according to the standard of living of the population, which has dropped considerably.