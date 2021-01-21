Israel is poorer, standard of living has fallen report says

Israel is poorer and its people's standard of living has fallen over the past year. This is according to a report by the National Insurance Institute.

The report specifies that since March 2020, a 7% increase in poverty has been noted, together with a significant 4.4% decrease in the standard of living in 2020.

