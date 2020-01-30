Sources: U.S. to renew waivers on Iran nuclear work, sanction nuclear organisation

The United States will allow Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make it harder for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, but will impose sanctions on its nuclear entity and top official, sources said on Thursday.

