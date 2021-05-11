Eleven killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting

At least 11 people have been killed and many more wounded after one or more gunmen opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the emergency services ministry.
Two children could be seen leaping from the third floor of the four-storey School Number 175 as gunshots sounded, in a video filmed by an onlooker that was circulated by RIA.
Some Russian news agencies reporting two teenage gunmen were involved and others said a sole shooter took part.