CDC: U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The United States has administered 41,210,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as of 6am ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Saturday, the county had administered 39,037,964 doses of the vaccines and distributed 59,304,600 doses.

