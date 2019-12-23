Blast kills 5 in north Syria town controlled by opposition

A vehicle rigged with explosives blew up in a market in a northern Syrian town on Monday, killing five people and wounding others, state media and opposition activists said.
State news agency SANA said the blast occurred in the village of Suluk near the Turkish border, putting the death toll at five people and reporting several more were injured.
Suluk is controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters and is near the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad in Raqqa province.
First published: 16:29 , 12.23.19