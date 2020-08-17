Omani FM makes calls to Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi

Oman's minister of state for foreign affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah spoke to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and in a separate call to an official from the Palestinian political group Fatah, Oman's foreign ministry said on Monday.

Oman, which has maintained its neutrality in a turbulent region, has said it supports the United Arab Emirates' decision on Thursday to normalize ties with Israel.

Oman's minister of state for foreign affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi ( Photo: Roi Avraham, Shaul Golan )

Speaking to Israeli counterpart Ashkenazi, Bin Abdullah said Oman supported a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East" and that negotiations on an Israel-Palestine peace process needed to resume.

Bin Abdullah also spoke to Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the central committee of the Palestinian Fatah group, and emphasized the depth of Oman's relationship with Palestinians.

Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the central committee of the Palestinian Fatah group ( Photo: AFP )

The U.S.-sponsored UAE-Israel deal has been seen as firming up opposition to regional power Iran, which Gulf states, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.

Oman maintains friendly ties with a wide range of countries and organizations involved in the region including arch-foes the United States and Iran.