Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders this week

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal to Israeli leaders on Monday, Trump will hold separate, back-to-back meetings with both the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the head of the centrist Blue and White Party, and Netanyahu's rival in March 2 elections.
On Tuesday, Trump will deliver joint remarks with Netanyahu at the White House, where the president may reveal details of his peace proposal.
First published: 09:09 , 01.27.20