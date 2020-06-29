Russian bounties believed to have led to at least one U.S. troop death, reports say

Russian bounty offers to Taliban militants are believed to have led to the death of at least one U.S. soldier in Afghanistan, according to American intelligence, two newspapers reported, and Congress on Monday demanded more information about the reports.

