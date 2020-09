The municipality of Bnei Brak has announced that it opposes the government's decision to impose a lockdown due to the high infection rate in the city.

The municipality of Bnei Brak has announced that it opposes the government's decision to impose a lockdown due to the high infection rate in the city.

The municipality of Bnei Brak has announced that it opposes the government's decision to impose a lockdown due to the high infection rate in the city.