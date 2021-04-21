Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings

Syria on Wednesday was stripped of its voting rights by member states at the global chemical weapons watchdog after its forces were found to have repeatedly used poison gas during the civil war.

A majority of nations voting at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria's privileges at the agency.

