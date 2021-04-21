Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings

Syria on Wednesday was stripped of its voting rights by member states at the global chemical weapons watchdog after its forces were found to have repeatedly used poison gas during the civil war.
A majority of nations voting at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria's privileges at the agency.
The proposal was initiated by 46 out of 193 member countries on the OPCW's governing Conference of States Parties, including Britain, France and the United States. It passed by 87 votes in favor to 15 against, meeting the required two-thirds majority of votes. There were 34 abstentions out of 136 countries taking part.Iran, Russia and Syria were among those to vote against.